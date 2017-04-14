Pentagon Announces Deployment of 5th-Gen F-35A Fighters to Europe

The US Department of Defense said that the F-35A Lightning II fighters are sent to Europe to conduct training for several weeks as part of the European Reassurance Initiative.
"The US Air Force will deploy a small number of F-35A Lightning II aircraft this weekend on a long-planned training deployment to Europe," US Department of Defense said in a release on Friday.
Three variants of the F-35 jet are being introduced into the Air Force (F-35 A), Navy (F-35C), Marines (F-35B).
F-35 jets are set to be deployed to Europe on a permanent basis in the beginning of 2020s.
The creation of the European Reassurance Initiative (ERI) was announced by US President Barack Obama in 2014 as an alleged response to the "Russian threat." The ERI was established in the 2015 budget as a one-year, $1 billion emergency response.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good news. Now Russia only needs the MIG 21 to take this so called "5 gen" plane out ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete this is actually good news for Russia. 1) this expensive plane is very underwhelming in capabilities (but has some pretty cool tech behind it) and (2) this is a huge opportunity for Russia to try and detect and track it with passive sensor systems (so that they don't give themselves up, so Radar may be out of the question unless using older radar systems). Like the Tomahawk cruise missile launch, a great opportunity for Russia to learn more. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The ffffffffing YANKS can not keep their big GOBS SHUT, I cannot tolerate anymore laughter about the USAF . Please shut yur Fffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffing big gobs and let us europeans have our QUIET leisure time . PS GO BOMB FLORIDA IT SPOILS THE MAP OF THE USA Axxxxxxxxs
