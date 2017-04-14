Reports of Russia's Supply of 10 Su-24 Attack Aircraft to Syria 'False'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) spokeswoman Maria Vorobyova told Sputnik on Friday that reports on Russia's supply of 10 Su-24 attack aircraft to Syria are untrue.

"Reports on the delivery in April 2017 of Su-24 aircraft to Syria are untrue," Vorobyova said.

The Arabian Aerospace online news service reported Thursday that Syrian Armed Forces would receive 10 Sukhoi Su-24M2 Fencer-D attack aircraft from Russia.