Reports of Russia's Supply of 10 Su-24 Attack Aircraft to Syria 'False'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) spokeswoman Maria Vorobyova told Sputnik on Friday that reports on Russia's supply of 10 Su-24 attack aircraft to Syria are untrue.
"Reports on the delivery in April 2017 of Su-24 aircraft to Syria are untrue," Vorobyova said.
The Arabian Aerospace online news service reported Thursday that Syrian Armed Forces would receive 10 Sukhoi Su-24M2 Fencer-D attack aircraft from Russia.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The masks have fallen of: Russia keeps following the backdoor deal that was done with USA/Israel on the back of the Syrians. They are strictly abiding by the embargo imposed on Syria. Syria needs those planes today, not after the war is over. It's truly shameful behaviour on the part of Russia. They have no problem to supply the S400 to NATO member and terrorist Godfather Turkey on a loan(!) What kind of ally is this?? This explains why Syria keeps fighting with tanks and planes of 1960. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Russia is all talk, I lose some respect for this mighty nation once I saw the truth that it allows Zionist Entity to attack Syrian Army. I only trust Iran on the world stage against US and Zionist entity. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jerusalem, It's the liquidation of hypocrites as the masks keep falling off.
The Syrians know the dirty game Russia is playing behind their back, they are not stupid - given the circumstances they have no choice before them. This makes Russia's behaviour towards Syria all the more low. For those interested to find out more, have a read at a few articles here which illustrate that the Syrians valiantly only rely on themselves despite having to fight against against the odds and having an untrustworthy backstabbing ally like Russia:
