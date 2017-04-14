'Mother of All Bombs' Used in Timely Manner in Afghanistan - NATO Commander

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the 22,000-pound GBU-43, or MOAB bomb, nicknamed the " Mother of All Bombs ," which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal, was dropped from a C-130 military airlift aircraft, targeting an underground complex and tunnels in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province believed to be used by Daesh.

"It was the right time to use the GBU-43 tactically," Nicholson said as quoted on the mission's official Twitter account.

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai condemned the bombing, accusing the US military of using Afghanistan as a testing site for new weapons.

Earlier in the day, an Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson told CNN broadcaster that at least 36 IS militants had been killed in MOAB bomb attack.