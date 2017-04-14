Japan Ratifies Agreement Allowing to Provide Supplies to Allies in War Zones

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Kyodo news agency, the agreement grants Japan the ability to provide various supplies, including ammunition, to the US, UK and Australian militaries in the zones of military operation. Before the ratification of ASCA, the country was only able to give such supplies to the non-military zones, the news agency continued, adding that the front lines are the only areas where these supplies are restricted.

The media suggested that, with ASCA ratified, Japan no longer needs to adopt a separate law for making supply runs to its allies, as was the case during the country's Maritime Self-Defense Forces mission in the Indian Ocean in 2001-2010. During this period, Japan refueled the ships of the US-led international coalition fighting terrorists in Afghanistan.

ASCA stipulates the provision of the logistic support, supplies and services between the allies on a reimbursable basis. Japan signed ASCA with Australia in 2010, and with the United Kingdom in early 2017. The last revision of the US-Japanese ASCA took place in 2004.