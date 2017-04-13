Register
02:59 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan

    The Longest War: Afghan Forces Can Fly Solo ‘For the Most Part’ After 2020

    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 16 0 0

    Afghani Ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib is confident that in a matter of three years, Afghan security forces will be sufficiently trained and armed to carry out operations without the support of international forces.

    Approximately 8,400 US service members are currently deployed in Afghanistan, after US forces arrived there in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Even before any of America’s most recent military forays into the region (starting with the Afghan War and building to the Iraq War or Operation Enduring Freedom), 26,000 US troops had been deployed "in the Central Command region, which includes Afghanistan and Iraq," according to a 2009 Congressional Research Service report. 

    Just this past weekend, Daesh fighters killed a US soldier stationed in Iraq, who left behind a wife and five children. 

    On March 26, the Defense Department said that an air strike in Afghanistan killed Al-Qaeda leader Qari Yasin. Yasin was reported to have designed the 2008 bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan, that killed at least 50 people at a Marriott hotel. 

    Kabul is now optimistic that it will be able to handle the Taliban and other insurgencies relatively soon. "By 2020, our security forces will be able to have what they need to carry on the fight on their own," Mohib said, before adding a crucial qualifying clause: "For the most part." 

    President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump: After Bashing NATO, Now Says 'Is No Longer Obsolete'

    "During the campaign," Mohib said in a March 9 interview, now-US President Donald Trump "didn’t make any promises that they would now perhaps be bogged down by. So they have a free hand."

    While questions linger, the Afghan ambassador remains hopeful, if realistic. “We have government institution that do its job [sic.] in delivering the basic services to the Afghan public,” he said, but the war “must end.” 

    “We, the new generation, this demographic of Afghans have grown up in a war, who are fed up with it and want it to end,” Mohib said. 

    Related:

    Putin: Russia Hopes Never to Use Forces in Tajikistan Over Afghanistan Crisis
    US Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Identified
    Rags to Riches: Cash-Strapped Afghanistan Seals Deal on Sumptuous Swedish Estate
    America in Afghanistan: Walking Away From Peace?
    US Receives Russia's Invitation to Afghanistan Peace Conference - Embassy
    Tags:
    War in Afghanistan, Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok