Russophobic Hackers? Russian Foreign Ministry Under Cyber-Attacks From US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Foreign Ministry website is frequently attacked by users with US IP-addresses, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"According to the information of experts, the Russian Foreign Ministry website is being frequently attacked from IP-addresses registered in, drumroll, the United States. Three [attacks] were registered in February 2017 alone," she told a briefing.

The number of cyberattacks on Russian servers tripled in 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier.