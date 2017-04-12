India's Border Guards Push for Big Purchases to Expand Aircraft Fleet

© AFP 2017/ DIBYANGSHU SARKAR Indian Navy, Coast Guard to Receive Advanced Helicopters

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Border Security Force (BSF) has submitted a detailed plan of procurement of fixed and rotary wing airplane to the Ministry of Home Affairs, sources in BSF that did not wish to be named told Sputnik. "BSF has submitted acquisition plan for different time frames sometime back. The Ministry of Home Affairs is in an advanced stage of discussion on the plan," the sources said.

The BSF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards the India-China border, have sought aircraft to transport logistics and troops in Himalayan terrain. The two have also sought helicopters for air maintenance along border areas.

Earlier, a highly-placed BSF official told Sputnik about the necessity of more helicopters such as Mi-17 V-5 apart from the available five Mi-17 V-5, which are controlled by the Indian Air Force. India and Russia are expected to sign the deal to purchase 48 Mi-17 V-5 medium lift helicopters this year.

BSF's Air Wing Fleet comprises Embraer-135 J, Avro (HS-748) and Super King B-200 aircraft in fixed wing and ALH (Dhruv), Cheetah, Mi-17 V5, ALH and Mi-17 1V in Rotary Wing.

BSF had projected a total expenditure of $2.56 billion for 2017-18 which received the substantial budgetary support of $2.3 billion from the finance ministry.

Following several terrorist attacks on Army camps, the Indian government has augmented the purchase of equipment in a bid to minimize infiltration and swift response in case of any attack, especially along Pakistan border.