India's Border Guards Push for Big Purchases to Expand Aircraft Fleet

The BSF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards the India-China border, have sought aircraft to transport logistics and troops in Himalayan terrain. The two have also sought helicopters for air maintenance along border areas.
Earlier, a highly-placed BSF official told Sputnik about the necessity of more helicopters such as Mi-17 V-5 apart from the available five Mi-17 V-5, which are controlled by the Indian Air Force. India and Russia are expected to sign the deal to purchase 48 Mi-17 V-5 medium lift helicopters this year.
BSF had projected a total expenditure of $2.56 billion for 2017-18 which received the substantial budgetary support of $2.3 billion from the finance ministry.
Following several terrorist attacks on Army camps, the Indian government has augmented the purchase of equipment in a bid to minimize infiltration and swift response in case of any attack, especially along Pakistan border.
All comments
Show new comments (0)