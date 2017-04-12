Cute Tops for Lady Cops: Russia Rolls Out Bulletproof Vests for Female Police

RIA Novosti quoted the press service of the Russian Join Stock Company Scientific Research Institute of Steel as saying that the company's engineers have developed a bulletproof vest which is specifically designed for women.

"The Liga armor vest will be very relevant in light of the increasing number of women who want to serve in [Russia's] law enforcement bodies," according to the press service.

"The development of the body armor began in 2015, and it is currently ready for production," the press service added.

The Liga features a new protective structure with metal-ceramic armor elements; it will be produced in eight different versions, which take into account the weight and shape of women's bodies.

© Photo: Press-service of NII STALI The Liga armor vest

"In 2016, the world body armor market was estimated by experts to be worth 1.9 billion dollars, and the figure is expected to increase to 2.9 billion dollars by 2026, the press service said.

It referred to an increase in the number of regional wars and terrorist activity, as well as the need for the modernization of traditional body armor.

The press service added that while there is still a tendency in the world to modify male bulletproof jackets to accomodate women, Russian engineers managed to create an individual female bullet-proof vest, which takes medical needs into account.

The Scientific Research Institute of Steel is the country's largest developer and manufacturer of a whole array of complicated protection systems in Russia.

These include body armor, armor sets, armored vehicles, electric shockers, shields, explosion localizers, X-ray and fire protection items, as well as a complex protection systems for heavy and light armored vehicles and stationary objects.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!