Supermaneuverable Beasts: Russia to Supply 10 Su-35 Jets to China in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will supply 10 Su-35 4++ generation aircraft to China in 2017, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said Tuesday.
"Our traditional buyer of 4++ generation aircraft is China. In 2017, we will supply ten Su-35 aircraft to China's Defense Ministry," Slyusar said, as aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The Su-35 fighter is a 4++ generation aircraft employing technologies of the fifth generation, designed by the Sukhoi Aviation Holding Company, which belongs to Russia's United Aircraft Corporation. The first experimental Su-35 was first presented at Russia’s MAKS-2007 air show and was later introduced to a foreign audience at the 2013 Paris Air Show.
During operations against terrorists, Su-35S jets as well as Su-30SM aircraft provide air cover for Russian bombers.
