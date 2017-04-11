White Swans: Russia to Churn Out 30-50 Tu-160M2 Strategic Bombers Annually

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans batch manufacturing of upgraded Tu-160M2 strategic bombers in 2022 of up to 50 units per year, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said Tuesday.
"We are ending experimental design work in 2021, starting in 2022 we begin serial production of these machines," Slyusar told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.
The Tu-160 is a supersonic variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber/missile carrier designed to engage targets around the globe with nuclear and conventional weapons.
You mean 3-5 annually. 30-50 units per year is SF!!! 

NoNoNo you dont get it! they will be substantial upgrades on existing planes including new engines etc.
NoNoNo
ivanwa88
Russia has over 400 in storage from Soviet Union days but are grossly outdated in avionics and missile shield etc.