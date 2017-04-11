Register
11:34 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers

    White Swans: Russia to Churn Out 30-50 Tu-160M2 Strategic Bombers Annually

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    248990

    Russia intends to produce 30-50 upgraded Tu-160M2 strategic missile carriers annually.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans batch manufacturing of upgraded Tu-160M2 strategic bombers in 2022 of up to 50 units per year, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said Tuesday.

    "We are ending experimental design work in 2021, starting in 2022 we begin serial production of these machines," Slyusar told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

    The Tu-160 strategic bomber
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Can't Be Touched: PAK DA's Forerunner, Russian Tu-160M2 Bomber to Get Universal Anti-Missile Shield
    He estimated that UAC would build from 30 to 50 of the bombers annually, noting that talks are underway with buyers on the specific number.

    The Tu-160 is a supersonic variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber/missile carrier designed to engage targets around the globe with nuclear and conventional weapons.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Russian Army in pictures

    Related:

    Russian Defense Ministry to Order Some 50 New Tu-160M2 Advanced Bombers
    Tu-160M2 Supersonic Strategic Bomber: 'Practically a New Plane Under the Hood'
    Russian Tu-160M2 Bomber May Make First Flight by End of 2018
    Upgraded Tu-160M2 Bomber to Get Brand New Weapons Control Systems
    Tu-160M2 to Have New Avionics That Will Increase Its Effectiveness Twofold
    Tags:
    Tu-160, Tu-160M2, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yuri Slyusar, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      NoNoNo
      You mean 3-5 annually.30-50 units per year is SF!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      NoNoNo you dont get it! they will be substantial upgrades on existing planes including new engines etc.
      Russia has over 400 in storage from Soviet Union days but are grossly outdated in avionics and missile sheild etc.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok