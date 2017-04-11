White Swans: Russia to Churn Out 30-50 Tu-160M2 Strategic Bombers Annually

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans batch manufacturing of upgraded Tu-160M2 strategic bombers in 2022 of up to 50 units per year, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said Tuesday.

"We are ending experimental design work in 2021, starting in 2022 we begin serial production of these machines," Slyusar told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

He estimated that UAC would build from 30 to 50 of the bombers annually, noting that talks are underway with buyers on the specific number.

The Tu-160 is a supersonic variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber/missile carrier designed to engage targets around the globe with nuclear and conventional weapons.