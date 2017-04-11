Russian Inspectors to Assess Military Facility in UK - Russian Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of Russian inspectors will visit on Tuesday a military facility in the United Kingdom under the Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said.

"Within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans a visit to assess UK armed forces military site," Ryzhkov said, adding that it would be a one-day visit.

According to Ryzhkov, the inspectors will participate in the briefing, during which the command will provide them information about manpower, weapon and equipment systems.

The Vienna Document, adopted in 2011, aims to reinforce security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.