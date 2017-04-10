Israel’s Persistence: IDF Tests Advanced Eitan Armored Personnel Carrier (VIDEO)

Named the Eitan, a Hebrew word for persistent, the APC is in advanced stages of development. The trials were carried out over the last few days by the Ministry’s Tank Division in conjunction with the IDF.

A versatile military vehicle, the Eitan was tested for its durability on difficult terrain. It features an active defense system similar to the the Namer APC, Jerusalem Online reported.

The Eitan APC’s ability to navigate roads and varied battlefield environments up to 90 kph means it does not require the assistance of a military truck to move around, giving it an edge over other battle vehicles.

Weighing in at 30 to 35 tons, a prototype of the Eitan, Israel’s first 8x8 wheeled APC, was first revealed in early August 2016. The vehicle was developed to replace the aging M113, which first entered service during the Yom Kippur War in the early 1970s.