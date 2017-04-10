Register
23:26 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    USS Gerald Ford

    ‘Spectacular Debacle’: New US Supercarrier USS Ford Finally Hits Open Seas

    © US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    41252112

    The 20-percent-over-budget USS Gerald Ford has finally been tested on the open seas by the US Navy, with nearly 1,000 sailors aboard.

    The Ford was supposed to be finished in May 2015 at a cost of $10.5 billion. Instead, it’s just been finished, and still hasn’t been commissioned. What’s more, the expense of the nuclear-powered carrier has climbed to nearly $12.9 billion, or approximately 22 percent higher than the Pentagon’s original estimate.

    USS Gerald R. Ford
    © Flickr/ Michael SanAngelo
    US Navy Prepares to Explode Bombs Near New Supercarrier USS Ford

    "Builder’s Sea Trials provide an opportunity to test systems, components and compartments at sea for the first time," the US Navy said in an announcement. US Navy Rear Adm. Brian Antonio said he was "excited" that the ship was "underway under her own power for the first time, executing a rigorous and comprehensive test program for this first-of-class ship."

    Upon completing BST, the carrier will sail back to Newport News, Virginia. The next step for the Ford will be the US Navy’s acceptance trials, at which point the ship should be ready for commissioning. 

    US Senator John McCain called the Ford "one of the most spectacular acquisition debacles in recent memory" back in 2015, when defense contractor Huntington Ingalls Industries, a spin-off of Northrop Grumman, failed to meet its deadline for building the ship. "And that’s saying something," McCain added.

    Indeed, the Pentagon’s $1.4 trillion F-35 program has been nothing short of an endless money pit as well. According to data from the International Monetary Fund, South Korea generated $1.4 trillion in gross domestic product in 2016, placing it as the 11th largest economy in the world by GDP. Alternatively, Federal Reserve Bank of New York data show that the level of outstanding student loan debt has reached levels between $902 billion and $1 trillion, meaning the US federal government could wipe out all student loan debt in the country with the roughly half-a-trillion dollars left over, for the amount that it will spend over the span of the F-35 lifecycle. 

    Related:

    Trump Orders 'Full Range of Options' on N Korea Amid Sending US Navy to Region
    WATCH: Israeli Defense Forces Train With US Navy SEALS
    US Navy Agrees to Close 3 Illegal Cesspools at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor
    US Navy's Triton Drone Successfully Tests New Software Upgrade
    US Navy Awards $21Mln Contract to Upgrade Anti-High Speed Boat Guns
    Tags:
    USS Gerald Ford, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Pentagon, US Navy, Rear Admiral Brian Antonio, John McCain, Virginia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      guillaume.t
      Watch out Sputnik, any American CEO would call you a communist for inferring that money from the F-35 program could be better used to pay off student loan debt. People get fired in the US for such statements. But please continue.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok