US, Czech Experts to Fly Over Russia Under Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Experts from the United States and the Czech Republic will carry out an observation flight on a US plane OC-135B over the Russian territory under the Open Skies Treaty on April 10-14, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said.

"From March 10 to 14, under the international Open Skies Treaty, a joint US-Czech mission will carry out an observation flight over the Russian territory aboard a US observation plane OC-135B," Ryzhkov said adding that this aircraft was not intended for use of any kinds of weapons.

Russian specialists will be on board to ensure that the plane and the survey equipment used are in compliance with the treaty, the official stressed.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 and became one of the major confidence-building measures in Europe after the Cold War. It entered into force on January 1, 2002, and currently has 34 states parties, including Russia and most NATO members such as the United States.