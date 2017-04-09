Register
    The US government on June 4 said that hackers accessed the personal data of at least four million current and former federal employees.

    ‘What the F*** Are You Doing?’ Hackers Angry at Trump Dump NSA Passwords

    © AFP 2017/ Thomas Samson
    Military & Intelligence
    2666100

    After the failure of an online cryptocurrency auction to get paid for the release of passwords to a large trove of NSA hacking materials posted in August 2016, the obscure hacker group calling themselves TheShadowBrokers on Saturday made those passwords available to all, for free.

    In a message posted to Medium.com, the hacker group took a political stance in its commentary, alongside the release of the passwords to NSA hacking tools that it published last year.

    The National Security Agency building at Fort Meade, Md. The National Security Agency has been extensively involved in the U.S. government's targeted killing program, collaborating closely with the CIA in the use of drone strikes against terrorists abroad, The Washington Post reported Wednesday Oct. 16, 2013 after a review of documents provided by former NSA systems analyst Edward Snowden.
    © AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak
    Top NSA Official: US Surveillance Program Should Have Been Disclosed to Public

    Independent experts have confirmed that the passwords, as well as the hacking tools used by the NSA to compromise networks under surveillance, are functional.

    "Respectfully, what the f[---] are you doing?" wrote the group, in a direct letter to US President Donald Trump, as posted on Medium.com. "TheShadowBrokers voted for you. TheShadowBrokers supports you. TheShadowBrokers is losing faith in you."

    In August the group posted NSA hacking tools designed to bypass corporate firewalls by exploiting hardware sold by Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks. The group then sought to receive some $8.2 billion in bitcoins in an online auction, which was canceled in January after no winning bids were recorded, according to Motherboard.

    "Be considering this our form of protest," the group warned in its Saturday rant.

    The post also included angry statements concerning the US missile attack against an airstrip in Syria last week, as well as expressing support for Trump advisor Steve Bannon, after the latter was demoted from his controversial appointment to the US National Security Council.

    The notorious hacking group's rambling statement included many foreign policy suggestions as well, including a recommendation that, while affirming that TheShadowBrokers do not support Russian President Vladimir Putin, the American president should adopt a "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" approach to Russia with regard to the rest of the world.

    Tags:
    Hack, passwords, hackers, Shadow Brokers, Juniper, US National Security Council, NSA, Cisco, Steve Bannon, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Syria, United States, Russia
