Iran, Oman to Hold Maritime Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Azad added that the Sabalan destroyer, logistics and helicopter-carrier ship Lavan, a D3SH type helicopter, and the missile-launcher Falakhan destroyer with 1,000 people of staff would participate in the drills from the Iranian side.

In order to address the issue of security in the Sea of Oman and Indian Ocean, given their place in the international economy as an important route for oil tankers and trade ships, "[Iranian] Army's Navy fleet will participate in a joint rescue operation replica with Omani fleet in the country's waters in Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean," Azad told reporters as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

According to media reports, joint Omani-Iranian maritime rescue exercises will last for one week with the Iranian naval group having set off for Oman.