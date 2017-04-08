Share of Modern Arms in Russian Air Defense Troops to Reach Some 70% by 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Gumenny noted that presently Russia's air defense force operates some 55 percent of modern weaponry, while radio-technical force possesses approximately 53 percent.

"We are sure that in case of 100-percent completion of defense order, the share of modern weaponry and military equipment in the air defense and radio-technical troops will be close to 70 percent by January 1, 2018, this means we are advancing ahead of the schedule," Gumenny told the Echo of Moscow radio.

Gumenny noted that presently Russia's air defense force operates some 55 percent of modern weaponry, while radio-technical force possesses approximately 53 percent.

Russia is in the process of implementing a large-scale rearmament program, which was announced in 2010. The country aims to modernize 70 percent of its military hardware by 2020.