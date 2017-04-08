Russian S-400 Systems Receive Missiles Capable of Destroying Near Space Targets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

"Recently we have been receiving new missiles, which let us work in near space, long distances and high speeds," Gumenny told the Echo of Moscow radio, answering the question on whether the new missiles will be able to destroy objects in near space.