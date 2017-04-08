Admiral Grigorovich Missile Frigate Rejoins Russia's Task Force in the Med

The ship rejoined a Russian naval force deployed in the region. Recently, the Admiral Grigorovich was involved in the Russian-Turkish PASSEX naval exercise in the Black Sea.

"The Admiral Grigorovich frigate under the command of Captain Anatoly Velichko joined the Russian permanent naval force in the Mediterranean Sea," the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported Friday.

It is expected that the frigate will visit the Russian naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus. The ship will operate in the region in accordance to the changing military situation.

In early-March, the Admiral Grigorovich replaced the Smetlivy frigate as part of the Russian naval task force in the Mediterranean.

The ship carries eight Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, a Shtil-1 missile self-defense system, an A-190 100-mm artillery system, anti-aircraft guns and torpedoes. It can also dock a Ka-27 (or Ka-31) helicopter.

The Admiral Grigorovich is the lead ship of project 11356. It was commissioned on March 14, 2014 and entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in June 2016.

The frigate participated in the operation of the Russian naval group in Syria led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying missile cruiser.

Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the warship on terrorist targets in November 2016. After Moscow had started the reduction of its combat group in Syria, the Admiral Kuznetsov naval group had been the first to sail back.

A group of Russian warships headed by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, accompanied by the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate and support vessels participated in the mission. Over two months of the operation, Russian naval aviation destroyed 1,252 terrorist targets in Syria.

Currently, the Russian naval group in the eastern Mediterranean includes at least six warships and three or four support vessels.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!