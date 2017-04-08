Admiral Grigorovich Missile Frigate Rejoins Russia's Task Force in the Med

The ship rejoined a Russian naval force deployed in the region. Recently, the Admiral Grigorovich was involved in the Russian-Turkish PASSEX naval exercise in the Black Sea.
"The Admiral Grigorovich frigate under the command of Captain Anatoly Velichko joined the Russian permanent naval force in the Mediterranean Sea," the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported Friday.
It is expected that the frigate will visit the Russian naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus. The ship will operate in the region in accordance to the changing military situation.
In early-March, the Admiral Grigorovich replaced the Smetlivy frigate as part of the Russian naval task force in the Mediterranean.
The Admiral Grigorovich is the lead ship of project 11356. It was commissioned on March 14, 2014 and entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in June 2016.
The frigate participated in the operation of the Russian naval group in Syria led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying missile cruiser.
Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the warship on terrorist targets in November 2016. After Moscow had started the reduction of its combat group in Syria, the Admiral Kuznetsov naval group had been the first to sail back.
A group of Russian warships headed by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, accompanied by the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate and support vessels participated in the mission. Over two months of the operation, Russian naval aviation destroyed 1,252 terrorist targets in Syria.
Currently, the Russian naval group in the eastern Mediterranean includes at least six warships and three or four support vessels.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should urgently build 2 more Air Craft carrier, else the WAR begins soon between the two. as US wants to start a fully functional war against Russia. it's the plane. first they want to attack Syria and capture it. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete To simply watch USA rain missiles on Syria and explain how much Trump is hamstrung and hence babyishly cannot make up his mind about anything. Following Lavrov's logic, the deep state even tells Trump to eat when he is not hungry at all and he has no choice but to comply. Poor Trump! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is just a feeble 70 year old man, clearly experiencing the onset of dementia, who'd do whatever anyone said at this stage. Tell him aliens are invading and he'd launch at the moon. He's an easily led moron.
ali
gbiyanju
Eventually Trump will be hamstrung by the so-called deep state to invade Syria, then Iran and then Russia itself because, well he is coerced by the deep state to do these things that he really never would have done in his right mind. Even all the speeches he gave owning up on all these actins are dictated to him by the deep state.
Hmmmmm, the deep state must be very deep indeed.
Dar...
Our fleet in the Med, ( including all the subs they're not mentioning), is more than enough to pest control Micky Mouse and the rest of the Disney gang.
If it comes to all out nuclear war. Good, so what. Russia is big enough for many millions to survive. So will millions of Chinese, Latin Americans, Indians and many other decent human beings. The world would be completely rid of all yanks and their Euro slaves though. Good riddance even if I have to get incinerated with them.