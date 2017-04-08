Register
01:39 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 1344 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 9, 2016.

    US Considering Nukes in South Korea to Counter Pyongyang Threat - Report

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    12973115

    Following yet another missile test by North Korea and a constant volley of threats, US President Donald Trump was presented with several options for responding to Pyongyang’s nuclear activities by the National Security Council, including placing nukes in South Korea and killing Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

    NBC News reports that bringing nuclear weapons back to South Korea for the first time in nearly 25 years would be the first course of action, and would be the first nuclear deployment since the Cold War ended. 

    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    Trump Tells Abe US to Boost Military Capabilities to Counter North Korea

    As Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Florida for a summit meeting with Trump, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that the US "crossed the red line," as Washington continues to pressure Beijing to address the issues created by its southern neighbor.

    Hours before Xi and his wife arrived in Florida, the ministry released a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) warning, "If a war were to erupt on the Korean Peninsula, no matter who preemptively strikes first, the responsibility shall be with the United States, which stringently adopted anti-North Korea policies and deployed nuclear strategic assets and special operations forces [in South Korea]."

    The ministry made no mention of retaliating against Beijing and said that it would only strike South Korean and US bases in accordance with the August 1949 Geneva Conventions.

    Trump has accused China of not pulling its weight in trying to rein in Pyongyang’s incessant ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons development, and Washington officials say this will be a central topic of his and Xi’s discussion. 

    A man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's Pukguksong-2 missile launch and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Update: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

    What separates these threats from North Korea’s usual chest-beating is the recent unveiling of images from watchdog site 38 North indicating increased excavation activity at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which could mean a sixth nuclear test is forthcoming.

    On Thursday, 38 North Reported, "Over the past four weeks, there have been unusually high levels of activity at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site," noting the uptick of activity around the North Portal, where the most recent tests took place.

    "This pattern of activity could mean a sixth nuclear test is imminent…but the imagery does not provide any definitive evidence of the installation of a nuclear device or the exact timing of such a test." 

    A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA/Handout
    North Korea 'Sends a Signal Missile' to Washington, Beijing

    North Korea conducted a missile test ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting, and it is believed that another could happen at any time.

    Recently, the DPRK has shown a predilection for showing force through missile tests during significant political events, such as on February 12, when Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the "Southern White House," a nickname for his Mar-a-lago resort property in Florida.

    Trump said at the time, "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan — its great ally — 100 percent."

    As Trump boarded Air Force One on Thursday, Trump said Beijing will "want to be stepping up," its efforts to deter North Korea from continuing its aggressive actions.

    Beijing has countered US, claims saying it has imposed UN ordered sanctions against Pyongyang, including suspending all coal imports from the country.

    On Thursday, the UN Security Council condemned Pyongyang for its "flagrant and provocative defiance" of the council and their resolutions.

    Related:

    North Korea Warns of Attack ‘Without Warning’ as Western War Games Continue
    North Korea Likely to Conduct New Nuclear Test in April
    Eyes on North Korea as Another Nuke Test Expected Soon
    Revealed: North Korea May Have Conducted Secret Missile Engine Test
    North Korea May Be 'in Final Stages' of Preparations for Another Nuke Test
    Tags:
    summit, Assassination, Nuclear weapons, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, China, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      ah, an nbc 'report'...
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      Trumps inexperience of living in the real world is glaring as his every reaction simply makes matters worse, there comes a time when you need to step back and look at what the real problem is....and over reaction is at the top of the list.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok