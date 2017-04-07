Some 20 Syrian Army's Aircraft Destroyed in US Missile Attack - DoD Official

All US cruise missiles reached their targets at the Syrian airfield, the official said. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that only 23 Tomahawk missiles reached the Ash Sha’irat airbase, however, the Pentagon has already denied the information.
The US military official said that Washington has no confirmation of any military or civilian deaths in the strikes.
The US military provided Trump with plans on Syria strike on Thursday, the official said.
The Pentagon believes that Syrian Army's surface-to-air missile were destoyed in the US attack, the official said.
The United States continues to use the existing deconfliction channel with Russia after launching missile strikes on a Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat in the province of Homs, a senior US military official said in a briefing.
"We have a memorandum of understanding with the Russian forces… and that memorandum is still being used and being supported," the official told reporters. "We have had discussions with the Russians after the attack to confirm that the memorandum… is still active and they confirmed that it is."
The US is assessing information whether Russia knew of or assisted in the Idlib chemical attack, he claimed. The official added that Washington sees no credible alternative to the source of the attack other than Syrian President Assad.
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.
Some hangars did take hits but overall the damage on a scale of 1-10 barely made it to 2.
