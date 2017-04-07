Register
07 April 2017
    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield

    Some 20 Syrian Army's Aircraft Destroyed in US Missile Attack - DoD Official

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Military & Intelligence
    71338216

    A US military official told reporters that some 20 Syrian waplanes have been destroyed by US cruise missiles launched on an airbase in the Homs province.

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Only 23 US Cruise Missiles Reached Syrian Airfield - Russian Defense Ministry
    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

    All US cruise missiles reached their targets at the Syrian airfield, the official said. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that only 23 Tomahawk missiles reached the Ash Sha’irat airbase, however, the Pentagon has already denied the information.

    The US military official said that Washington has no confirmation of any military or civilian deaths in the strikes.

    The US military provided Trump with plans on Syria strike on Thursday, the official said.

    The Pentagon believes that Syrian Army's surface-to-air missile were destoyed in the US attack, the official said.

    The United States continues to use the existing deconfliction channel with Russia after launching missile strikes on a Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat in the province of Homs, a senior US military official said in a briefing.

    "We have a memorandum of understanding with the Russian forces… and that memorandum is still being used and being supported," the official told reporters. "We have had discussions with the Russians after the attack to confirm that the memorandum… is still active and they confirmed that it is."

    The US is assessing information whether Russia knew of or assisted in the Idlib chemical attack, he claimed. The official added that Washington sees no credible alternative to the source of the attack other than Syrian President Assad.

    The image seen round the world of Secretary of State Colin Powell and his mock vial of anthrax,which he held up during a presentation before the UN on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction program, February 5, 2003.
    © AP Photo/ Elise Amendola
    Idlib Attack: 'Non-Existent Chemical Weapons Became Reason to Invade Iraq'
    Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

      Hopefullyclearthoughts
      Where did the other 36 tomahawks go? Did they just fall into the sea? Did they blow up other Syrian cities? I didn't hear of any other cities with damage.
      ivanwa88
      Haha its ridiculous you would laugh for weeks if there were no casualties I watched a close up vid showing the whole airfield with the runway and rows of planes untouched a large paddock area was hit by about 15 missiles I think a cow wore it so milk supply to the airbase was cut off!
      Some hangars did take hits but overall the damage on a scale of 1-10 barely made it to 2.
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      I suppose Syria is claiming "plausible deniability" a old school CIA double talk term that means yes we did that but so what!
      ivanwa88
      I think you meant "yes they did it and what a performance everyone broke a leg apparently?"
