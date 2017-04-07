Pentagon Denies Russia’s Claim That Only 23 Missile Reached Targets in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — However the official did not say how many missiles reached the Shayrat base.

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry All You Need to Know About Russia-US Memo on Preventing Incidents Over Syria

"That is not correct," the official said when asked to comment on the claim.

Late on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced he had authorized the Defense Department to fire cruise missiles at the air base near Homs in retaliation for a chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province earlier this week.

Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said US forces launched 59 Tomahawk missiles from the US destroyers Porter and Ross, located in the Mediterranean Sea.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said earlier on Friday that only 23 of the 59 missiles had reached their target. Photos posted on social media appeared to show unexploded ordnance around the air base and in surrounding civilian areas.