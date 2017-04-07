Russia Holds Long-Range Warplanes' Drills in Country's West

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry's press department said long-range aviation commander Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash oversaw the command-staff drills in Central, North-West and Volga federal districts.

"The event involved more than 20 Tu-160, Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, Il-78 crews," the ministry said.

Up to 10 regional airfields and three training grounds were utilized in the practice of air-launched weapons.