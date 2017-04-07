Pentagon Warned NATO Chief of US Missile Attack on Syria Airfield in Advance

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"We refer you to the US authorities regarding the strikes in Syria, but we can confirm that the NATO Secretary General was informed by the US Secretary of Defense prior to the strikes, " the official said.

The Kremlin said that the US had provided Russia with advance information of its deadly missile strikes on Syria. However, " no one called " Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the attack.

The Syrian General Staff said that the Pentagon failed to notify Syria of the attack.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.