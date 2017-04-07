Pentagon's Massive Airstrike in Syria 'Resembles Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya'

"The attack on the air base resembles the bombing of Yugoslavia, the military intervention in Iraq, the destruction of Libya and other instances when the United States violated international law," Morozov, a senior member of the upper house of the Russian parliament, told Sputnik. "It has become evident that the chemical attack in Idlib was America's provocation to justify the airstrike on the base."
On Tuesday, the United States and its allies accused President Bashar al-Assad of using toxic compounds in an attack that claimed nearly 80 lives and left 200 injured on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib. The Russian Defense Ministry later explained that the Syrian Arab Air Force carried out a mission in the area, striking a large militant ammunition depot which stored chemical weapons as well as military hardware.
"It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," he said. "There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council."
The #USSPorter and #USSRoss fired #Tomahawk missiles into Syria in retaliation for the Assad regime using nerve agents against its people. pic.twitter.com/Ad908k3oIe— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) 7 апреля 2017 г.
Alexei Pushkov, a senior member of the upper house of the Russian parliament, pointed out that all recent US presidents were engaged in an armed conflict in the Middle East and Trump appears to fall into a pattern.
"In the 21st century, each US president waged his own war in the Middle East, if not two. If Trump intervenes in Syria, he will join the ranks of Bush and Obama," he tweeted.
В 21м веке у каждого президента США была своя война на Бл.Востоке, а то и две. Если Трамп войдет в Сирию, он встанет в ряд с Бушем и Обамой.— Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) 6 апреля 2017 г.
Washington's military operation in Syria came hours after US leadership made a U-turn on regime change in the war-torn Arab country.
Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Russian upper house of parliament, suggested that the Pentagon and the US intelligence community force Donald Trump to launch an attack against Damascus because they were not happy with the White House backing away from the "Assad must go" policy.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian lower house of parliament's defense committee Yury Shvytkin asserted that Washington could have decided to act because it is wary of Moscow and Damascus' victories in Syria.
"These events indicate that the United States is concerned that the successes of the coalition led by Russia and Syria are evident. I think that [the attack] could also be viewed as an attempt to divide Syria in half," he told Sputnik.
