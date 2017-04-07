US Failed to Warn Syria of Strike on Sha'irat Airfield in Homs - General Staff

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

The Syrian Army General Staff also condemned the strike, calling it an act of aggression and saying that it renders US as a terror ally.

As an employee of the airfield told Sputnik earlier the Ash Sha'irat military airfield near Homs in Syria has been destroyed and its aircraft damaged in US missile strikes.

Earlier in the day, Homs Governor Talal Barazi told Sputnik that at least two civilians were killed and seven were injured as a result of the strikes.