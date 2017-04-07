Norwegian Navy Chief Wants NATO to Explore New Naval Operating Capabilities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Securing the northernmost parts of NATO territory requires new naval operating capabilities as well as support from Norway’s NATO allies, Norwegian Navy Chief Rear Admiral Lars Saunes said at the Norwegian-American Defense Conference on Thursday.

“In any given situation, our ally support will be crucial to secure NATO's northern flank," Saunes said. "This support comes across the ocean and demands an ability to establish sea control and sea denial in the North Atlantic, the Bering Sea, and in the Arctic, so we need to look into new capabilities."

Saunes said that because of the recognition of Norway’s need to expand its naval capabilities, the Royal Norwegian Navy is purchasing three new ocean-going vessels for its Coast Guard.