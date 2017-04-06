Russia's Provision of Battle Tanks to Nicaragua ‘Disquieting’ - US Commander

"The Russians are also engaging in some disquieting behavior, such as providing battle tanks to Nicaragua, which impacts regional stability," Tidd said. "This could cause its neighbors to divert vital resources needed to fight threat networks, and address developmental challenges, to maintain parity."
Russia and Nicaragua have improved diplomatic relations since Daniel Ortega returned to the presidency in 2007. In 2016 Russia began construction of a new embassy complex, anti drug training center and satellite facility in Nicaragua.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It would have been a lot more 'disquieting' if they were T-90 sm then they could bleat as it is a superiority tank the T-72 is more a defensive tank rather than a super offensive weapon ideal for that purpose and does not put it levels ahead of other tanks but more of a par with most and better than some. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Missiles in Poland, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Ukraine is not "disquieting", I assume. They are NATO owned for god sake.
ivanwa88
It will mean they can defend themselves against level 3 threats good choice and later on of course the T-90 perhaps.
Guru