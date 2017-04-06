Watch Out: Newest Russian Tank Spotted During Parade Rehearsals

The latest modification of the T-72B3M tank is due to take part in the upcoming parade.

Earlier, the head of the parade, commander in chief of the Russian Ground Forces Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov mentioned these tanks and confirmed their participation in the parade.

From its previous versions, this T-72 modification differs in many ways. First of all it has an enhanced protection system.

The engine-transmission compartment and rear part of the tower are covered with anti-cumulative screen grids and additional blocks of dynamic protection called Relict.

Moreover, the T-72B3M is equipped with a 1130 horsepower diesel engine. It also has an automated control system that informs the driver of any tank malfunctions.

The improved model also has a new radio station, panoramic target viewer and an automatic target tracking device.

If that isn’t enough, the new tank also boasts strengthened mine protection technology and an automatic loader has been modified for the newest ammunition.

