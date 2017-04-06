Register
19:20 GMT +306 April 2017
    Last month, ships from the Caspian Flotilla launched 26 Kalibr-class cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea at 11 targets in Syria, over 1,500 km away.

    Russian Cruise Missiles 'Real Challenge' for US Defense Architecture - Commander

    The US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) see real challenge in the ability of Russia to launch cruise missiles using bombers and vessels, NORTHCOM Commander Gen. Lori Robinson said in a written testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

    Oniks cruise missiles being launched from the Bastion mobile coastal defence missile system at terrorist targets in Syria. Still from a video provided by the Rusian Defense Ministry.
    Rusian Defense Ministry
    Hypersonic Cruise & Missiles Which Can Strike Spacecraft: Why UK is Anxious Over Russian Arms
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Robinson explained that cruise missiles' increased standoff capability, along with low altitude and small radar signature, make defending against them "a technical and operational challenge."

    "Russia continues to use heavy bombers, surface vessels, and submarines to demonstrate its ability to launch advanced, long-range, conventionally-armed cruise missiles," Robinson stated. "These emerging capabilities constitute a real challenge to our air defense architecture, and NORAD faces an increased risk to our ability to defend the United States and Canada against Russian cruise missile threats."

    At the same time, Robinson noted she was confident in the layered approach provided by US and NORAD's systems for cruise missile defense.

    In 2016, Russian heavy bomber activity near North America declined sharply, Robinson recalled.

    However, she claimed that Russia is cycling its bombers through a modernization program, which allows Moscow to carry an advanced family of cruise missiles that can threaten the United States and Canada.

      Mikhas
      "Russian Cruise Missiles 'Real Challenge' for US offensive full spectrum dominance Architecture"

      -Fixed it.
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinner
      For a chick that never flew a combat mission, heading NorthCom, America already lost. The Affirmative Action US Military Command has yet to win ONE BATTLE, let alone one war against anyone but wedding parties and funeral processions...oh, and hospitals...
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinnerin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, My NASA can NOT build a rocket engine to launch a rocket, and has no independent space capability anymore. That's because of chicks being hired to the point all the old white men said, f this, and they all retired, because they got tired of putting out all the fires the Affirmative Action placements were making. NOW WHAT!?

      The US is in deep bovine excrement.
