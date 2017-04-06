India Signs Almost $2 Bln Air Defense Missile Contract With Israeli Company

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The contract is considered to be the largest defense deal ever for Israeli defense industries.
The missiles will be produced by BDL in partnership with L&T, BEL and other Indian companies. However, it is not clear who will own the intellectual property rights of the missile. 200 medium range surface-to-air missiles are expected to be deployed by 2023.
"Along with our partner in India, we will supply to the Indian Army an advanced, sophisticated and innovative system that will provide the best operational solution. This complex development, reflects technological innovation, creativity, vision and remarkable personal dedication of all those involved in the development of the system both in Israel and India," Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group, said.
The missiles can shoot down rival aircraft, drones or any other air-borne threat at a strike range upto 70 kilometers. It is considered that approximately 80% content of the missile will be indigenously built. The MRSAM will replace the Russian Kvadrat and OSA-AKM.
In its existing version, MRSAM is operational with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Israel Defense Forces.
