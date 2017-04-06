India Signs Almost $2 Bln Air Defense Missile Contract With Israeli Company

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The contract is considered to be the largest defense deal ever for Israeli defense industries.

The missiles will be produced by BDL in partnership with L&T, BEL and other Indian companies. However, it is not clear who will own the intellectual property rights of the missile. 200 medium range surface-to-air​ missiles are expected to be deployed by 2023.

"The system includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers. Medium range surface-to-air​ missiles (MRSAM) were developed jointly for the Indian Army by IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with RAFAEL and IAI/Elta, and worked with various Indian companies including BEL, L&T, BDL and other private vendors," read an IAI statement.

"Along with our partner in India, we will supply to the Indian Army an advanced, sophisticated and innovative system that will provide the best operational solution. This complex development, reflects technological innovation, creativity, vision and remarkable personal dedication of all those involved in the development of the system both in Israel and India," Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group, said.

The missiles can shoot down rival aircraft, drones or any other air-borne threat at a strike range upto 70 kilometers. It is considered that approximately 80% content of the missile will be indigenously built. The MRSAM will replace the Russian Kvadrat and OSA-AKM.

In its existing version, MRSAM is operational with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Israel Defense Forces.