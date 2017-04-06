Register
17:48 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Lockheed F-35

    UK Should Consider Alternative for F-35 Jet Servicing Instead of Turkey

    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12821

    UK authorities should review their plans to carry out major repairs of F-35 fighter jets in Turkey, particularly the repair of engines, and consider alternative options, in case of a potential diplomatic row with Ankara, lawmaker from the Scottish National Party (SNP) George Kerevan said Thursday.

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Lockheed Martin
    Lockheed Gets $129Mln Contract to Address F-35 Jet’s Processor Problems
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kerevan called for an inquiry in light of Turkey's tense relations with NATO members, as well as a failed coup in 2016.

    "The UK should have options in the event of a diplomatic crisis with Turkey. I want to know what alternative arrangements are in place if it became impossible to have the engines overhauled," Kerevan, who is to call on the UK Defense Select Committee to investigate the issue, told BBC.

    The F-35 jet, formerly known as the Joint Strike Fighter, is being built by US defense giant Lockheed Martin in partnership with other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands and Turkey.

    The United Kingdom was chosen by the F-35 Program Office to be a global repair hub for the aircraft, providing maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for the aircraft and components in November 2016.

    On March 31, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon announced a $112-million contract for UK-based BAE Systems to support the upkeep of F-35 fighter jets.

    Boeing F-18 Super Hornet
    © Boeing
    Boeing Pitches ‘Super’ Super Hornets to Replace F-35
    The recent escalation in relations between Turkey and a number of European countries took place in February after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was arrested in Istanbul over alleged links to a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda. The situation worsened in March after Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland canceled several pre-referendum rallies held by Ankara, aimed at gaining support from Turkish expats for a constitutional increase of the president's powers. In response to the rally bans, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German, and later Dutch, authorities to Nazis.

    A military coup attempt took place in Turkey in July 2016. It was suppressed by government forces, with over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded. Ankara has accused dissident Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers, of playing a key role in the coup.

    Related:

    Too Big to Fail? Pentagon Pours Another $100M Into F-35 Fighter's Repairs
    US Marines Offer Retention Bonuses in Push to Keep F-35, V22 Pilots Flying
    UK Navy Pilots to Train for F-35 Flights on New Carrier in Special Simulator
    Tags:
    service, F-35, Scottish National Party, Turkey, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok