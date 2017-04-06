Register
16:17 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish Air Force F-4 fighter jet flies over a minaret after it took off from Incirlik air base in Adana, Turkey, August 12, 2015.

    Is Pentagon's Air Base in Kobani an Alternative for Turkey's Incirlik?

    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    577919

    The Pentagon appears to have played it safe and set up a military base in the Kurdish-controlled area of northern Syria as a safeguard in case Turkey prevents the United States from using Incirlik while the operation aimed at pushing Daesh out of Raqqa advances, Professor Celalettin Yavuz told Sputnik Turkey.

    Canisters found at a terrorist chemical weapons factory in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Nour Molhem
    Terrorists Bringing Chemical Weapons to Syria From Iraq, Turkey, Damascus Notified OPCW of This - Syrian FM
    The military offensive in Raqqa has been a source of contention between the United States and Turkey since the two NATO allies do not see eye to eye on the exact composition of the force deployed to free Daesh's last major urban stronghold. Washington has indicated that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will lead the campaign to encircle and recapture the capital of Daesh's caliphate.

    Although Ankara is fiercely opposed to this since it views the Kurds as a destabilizing force in the region and at home, its ability to do something about it is limited, but not entirely non-existent. This is what could have to an extent prompted the Pentagon to set up an air base near Kobani, a Kurdish-controlled city located approximately 90 miles away from Raqqa, last year. The airstrip was recently modified and expanded so that different types of aircraft could land there.

    "The Obama administration refused to carry out a joint operation in Raqqa with Turkey. It has become clear that the Trump administration has no wish to do this either. The Americans intend to enter Raqqa with Kurdish forces. The United States has likely been engaged in infrastructure activities in Kobani in case Ankara suddenly prohibits the US from using Incirlik during the Raqqa operation," Professor Yavuz explained. "In other words, both the United States and Turkey have built military facilities in northern Syria, assuming that they would have to carry out future counterterrorism operations without assistance from each other."

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015
    © REUTERS/ USAF/Handout via Reuters
    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015

    This picture taken around 5 kilometres west from the Turkish Syrian border city of Karkamis in the southern region of Gaziantep, on August 25, 2016 shows Turkish Army tanks driving to the Syrian Turkish border town of Jarabulus
    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Operation Northern Syria: Washington, Ankara 'Deal a Double Blow' to Damascus
    The air base near Kobani is instrumental in reaching Washington's stated priority goals in Syria. However, it is the Incirlik air base in Turkey that is key to the Pentagon's anti-Daesh efforts in both Iraq and Syria.

    Professor Yavuz, a defense analyst who served as a foreign policy and security adviser to the chairman of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), suggested that this state of affairs is unlikely to change regardless of current disagreements, meaning that military installations in Kobani could not replace Incirlik.

    "Will [the US Air Force base in Kobani] become an alternative to Turkey's Incirlik? This is an unlikely scenario in the long-term," the analyst said.

    Meanwhile, Turkey is reportedly engaged in setting up bases near the Syrian city of Jarabulus, the first target of its Operation Euphrates Shield.

    "It should be noted that these are not permanent military installations, but temporary facilities established to provide logistical support to the Turkish military deployed to the region to carry out counterterrorism operations in Syria," Professor Yavuz said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Why Accusations of Chemical Weapons Used by Syrian Army 'Not Supported by Facts'
    Washington 'Trying to Stop Turkey From Drifting More Towards the Russian Camp'
    Washington Made U-Turn on Assad 'Due to Russia's Military Involvement in Syria'
    Syrian Army Could Coordinate With Russia in Case of Raqqa Storming
    Tags:
    US air base, air base, military operation in Syria, military operation, Celalettin Yavuz, Incirlik, Kobani, Raqqa, Syria, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I would not trust a Turk as a steward in the men's room, let alone having warheads in their backyard. The only reason why they are there, is because the rent money is due on the first of the month.
    • Reply
      avatar
      professor.hornblow
      Did the US ask Syria for permission to construct an airbase in Kobani? Syria will need some SS400s to counter that threat.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      The US-supported SDF are becoming stronger and they've been doing well against ISIS. Why does Russia think the US really wants to cooperate against ISIS when they have the Kurds?

      The stronger the SDF becomes and the weaker ISIS becomes the less value Russia is for cooperation (US-led Raqqa operation). Cooperation should of started years ago before the SDF existed now cooperation is being used to deceive Russia while the US continues with business as usual.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Tretein reply toprofessor.hornblow(Show commentHide comment)
      professor.hornblow, Actually given how close the SAA is to this airbase, a few Iskandars would do the trick nicely. No need to kill anyone, just put some hellacious holes in the runways.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok