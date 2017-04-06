Is Pentagon's Air Base in Kobani an Alternative for Turkey's Incirlik?

Although Ankara is fiercely opposed to this since it views the Kurds as a destabilizing force in the region and at home, its ability to do something about it is limited, but not entirely non-existent. This is what could have to an extent prompted the Pentagon to set up an air base near Kobani, a Kurdish-controlled city located approximately 90 miles away from Raqqa, last year. The airstrip was recently modified and expanded so that different types of aircraft could land there.
"The Obama administration refused to carry out a joint operation in Raqqa with Turkey. It has become clear that the Trump administration has no wish to do this either. The Americans intend to enter Raqqa with Kurdish forces. The United States has likely been engaged in infrastructure activities in Kobani in case Ankara suddenly prohibits the US from using Incirlik during the Raqqa operation," Professor Yavuz explained. "In other words, both the United States and Turkey have built military facilities in northern Syria, assuming that they would have to carry out future counterterrorism operations without assistance from each other."
Professor Yavuz, a defense analyst who served as a foreign policy and security adviser to the chairman of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), suggested that this state of affairs is unlikely to change regardless of current disagreements, meaning that military installations in Kobani could not replace Incirlik.
"Will [the US Air Force base in Kobani] become an alternative to Turkey's Incirlik? This is an unlikely scenario in the long-term," the analyst said.
Meanwhile, Turkey is reportedly engaged in setting up bases near the Syrian city of Jarabulus, the first target of its Operation Euphrates Shield.
"It should be noted that these are not permanent military installations, but temporary facilities established to provide logistical support to the Turkish military deployed to the region to carry out counterterrorism operations in Syria," Professor Yavuz said.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I would not trust a Turk as a steward in the men's room, let alone having warheads in their backyard. The only reason why they are there, is because the rent money is due on the first of the month. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Did the US ask Syria for permission to construct an airbase in Kobani? Syria will need some SS400s to counter that threat. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US-supported SDF are becoming stronger and they've been doing well against ISIS. Why does Russia think the US really wants to cooperate against ISIS when they have the Kurds? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete professor.hornblow, Actually given how close the SAA is to this airbase, a few Iskandars would do the trick nicely. No need to kill anyone, just put some hellacious holes in the runways.
marcanhalt
professor.hornblow
FeEisi
The stronger the SDF becomes and the weaker ISIS becomes the less value Russia is for cooperation (US-led Raqqa operation). Cooperation should of started years ago before the SDF existed now cooperation is being used to deceive Russia while the US continues with business as usual.
Erik Tretein reply toprofessor.hornblow(Show commentHide comment)