16:02 GMT +305 April 2017
    Tigr all-terrain armored vehicle

    Russia Considers Deliveries of Tigr, Medved Armored Vehicles to Latin America

    © Photo: amz.ru
    Latin American countries are interested in purchasing the Russian Tigr and Medved armored vehicles which could be an option, Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Anatoliy Punchuk told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — Punchuk was speaking during the Latin American Defense and Security International Exhibition (LAAD), when asked if Latin American countries were planning to purchase the Russian armored vehicles.

    A serviceman is seen near a Tor surface-to-air missile system during preparations for the Engineering Technologies 2014 international forum in Zhukovsky near Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia's New Air Defense System to Be in Line With Armata Tank

    "The possibility of buying armored vehicles not only by the armed forces but also by security and law enforcement agencies is being considered. Specific plans for the supply of the equipment will be determined after the conclusion of relevant contractual agreements." 

    He added that Russian companies were engaged in an active dialogue on the promotion of armored vehicles in Latin American markets.

    "The equipment is adapted to the climate and geographic conditions of the region. There is a steady interest on the part of many foreign customers," the FSMTC deputy director added.

    The LAAD expo is taking place on April 4-7 in Brazil, with 195 official delegations from 30 countries set to participate.

