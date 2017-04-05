US-Led Coalition Destroys Daesh Media Facility in Iraq - Inherent Resolve

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, a senior US State Department official said the coalition was succeeding in changing the Daesh narratives through airstrikes and online efforts to combat propaganda.

"Near Al Qaim, one strike destroyed an ISIS [Daesh] media facility," the release stated on Wednesday.

Three additional strikes near Bayji, Rawah and Tal Afar on April 4 engaged a Daesh tactical unit, destroyed rockets, rocket systems, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device and building.

Seven strikes near Mosul destroyed two Daesh mortar teams and suppressed 10 others. The strikes damaged supply routes and a bridge, suppressed two tactical units and destroyed a command and control node, mortar team and tactical units.

In Syria, the coalition carried out 15 strikes consisting of 22 engagements near Abu Kamal, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Tabqa. The destroyed tanker trucks, oil well heads, fighting positions, vehicles, a mortar team, rocket system, excavator and explosives cache.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.