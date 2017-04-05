US-Led Coalition Destroys Daesh Media Facility in Iraq - Inherent Resolve

Register
16:02 GMT +305 April 2017
    A 3D plastic representation of the Twitter and Youtube logo is seen in front of a displayed ISIS flag in this photo illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016

    The US-led coalition carried out 15 strikes consisting of 22 engagements against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in numerous countries) in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, and destroyed a Daesh media center near the Iraqi city of Al Qaim, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, a senior US State Department official said the coalition was succeeding in changing the Daesh narratives through airstrikes and online efforts to combat propaganda.

    "Near Al Qaim, one strike destroyed an ISIS [Daesh] media facility," the release stated on Wednesday.

    Three additional strikes near Bayji, Rawah and Tal Afar on April 4 engaged a Daesh tactical unit, destroyed rockets, rocket systems, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device and building.

    Seven strikes near Mosul destroyed two Daesh mortar teams and suppressed 10 others. The strikes damaged supply routes and a bridge, suppressed two tactical units and destroyed a command and control node, mortar team and tactical units.

    In Syria, the coalition carried out 15 strikes consisting of 22 engagements near Abu Kamal, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Tabqa. The destroyed tanker trucks, oil well heads, fighting positions, vehicles, a mortar team, rocket system, excavator and explosives cache.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

    anti-Daesh coalition, media, Operation Inherent Resolve, Daesh, Iraq, Syria
      avatar
      cast235
      Did they found the guilty ones of chemical attacks in IRAQ?
      I guess was U.S moral responsibility and 86 minions. Including Iraq gov.
      Why there was no U.N meeting?
      Why no resolution about intruding and attacking inside sovereign countries?
