Register
14:30 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The INS Kalvari, one of the six Scorpene diesel-electric attack submarines, is set afloat at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India (File)

    Indian Submariners Complete Training to Run Scorpene Class Submarines

    © AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    The first two crews to operate and run Kalvari-class submarines, based on the French Scorpene, completed their training from the reference operator of the French Defense Ministry earlier this week. The diesel-electric submarines are expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy within a few months.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — India and France had launched the P-75 program in 2005 under which six submarines were to be constructed by Indian shipyard Mazagaon Dock limited. Nine French expert submariners had been deployed by Defense Conseil International (DCI), the French reference operator for the French Defense Ministry for the transfer of French military know-how to international partners, to train two crews i.e. 100 Indian submariners and transfer to them the know-how of the French Navy.

    Scorpene-class submarine (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Indian Navy All Smiles After Testing Anti-Ship Missile From Submarine

    The trainees include several instructors who will subsequently train the crews of the four other submarines of the P-75 program. Training of the second crew is already under way.

    "We are delighted with the successful training of the first crew of Indian submariners. DCI has shown once again its capacity to transfer its know-how and its training systems to its foreign navy partners," said Jean-Michel Palagos, the Chairman and CEO of DCI.

    INS Kalvari at Sea trials
    © Wikipedia/ Indian Navy
    India May Fit German Torpedoes in French Submarines

    Training was performed on land, then on board the submarine at the dockside and at sea. Training covered the safe operation of the vessel, on the surface and submerged, in normal and degraded modes.

    India is the third country to get submariner training from DCI. Earlier, the French team had trained naval officers of Chile and Malaysia.

    Project 75 program is running four years behind schedule. Kalvari, the first of the class submarine, is presently undergoing sea trials and is likely to be commissioned into the Navy by mid-2017 without the Black Shark torpedo, because it is manufactured by a firm blacklisted in India due to corruption charges in the Agusta Westland VVIP helicopter deal.

    Tags:
    training, Scorpene class submarine, Kalvari submarine, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok