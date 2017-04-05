Register
14:30 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Helsinki Skyline

    Helsinki to Host EU-NATO 'Hybrid Threat' Center

    © Flickr/ Jonathan
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    16603

    The Finnish capital city Helsinki has been chosen to host an EU and NATO joint center for combatting so-called "hybrid threats." The center, to which eleven countries are expected to contribute, will start operating this autumn.

    War
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finland Launches Anti-Hybrid Warfare Center to Fight 'Imaginary Russians'
    Finland is one of 11 countries collaborating to establish a joint center to combat hybrid warfare threats. The center will be located in Helsinki and will feature cooperation from the US and EU members Germany, Spain, the UK, Sweden, Poland and the Baltic States and is seen as an important symbol of the EU's and NATO's desire to increase practical cooperation, Swedish Radio reported.

    "Hybrid warfare" is a vague term that has been nevertheless gaining momentum in recent years. Most often it is used in reference to a combination of traditional military threats and civilian security threats. Popular examples thereof include dissemination of disinformation or fake news via social media, cyberattacks on IT systems or the use of anonymous troops commonly dubbed "little green men." Hybrid warfare is commonly believed to be less disruptive than traditional warfare, yet aims to specifically target a country's weaknesses and sow insecurity.

    Last year, when plans of establishing such a center in Helsinki were first voiced, the deputy secretary of state responsible for EU affairs, Jori Arvonen, said that cyber warfare threats were escalating and shifting and identified Russia and Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) as having a hybrid influence in the Nordic country.

    Surveillance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Phantom Menace: Sweden Urges Vigilance Against Foreign Subversion Without Naming Names
    Accordingly, the aim of the Helsinki hybrid center, which has been in the works since last year, will be to increase EU members' awareness of and resistance to hybrid threats and their ability to combat them, as well as identify the actors behind them. Another goal is to enhance cooperation with NATO organs specializing in countering hybrid warfare threats.

    The Helsinki Hybrid Threat Center has been allocated an annual budget of about €2mln ($2.1mln) and will begin operations in September 2017. All participating countries will pay an annual membership fee, but Finland, as the host country, is expected to contribute the lion's share of the budget. At present, a working group led by Matti Saarelainen of the Finnish Security Police is actively planning its work.

    The Helsinki Center is expected to come as a complement to Stratcom's centers in Tallinn, Estonia and Riga, Latvia, which are undisguised NATO outposts in the battle against the "Russian threat." Additionally, NATO has dozens of other cells that specialize in different kinds of threats in member countries, such as its Arctic Skills Center in Norway.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Losing Neutrality: What's Behind US Attempts to Incorporate Finland Into NATO
    Russophobia Behind Finland's Discrimination of Dual Citizens
    Finns Fail to See Any Reason for Russia to Hack Their Election
    Finnish Air Force Unveils US-Themed Special Unit
    Sir, Yes Sir! Dutiful Denmark Hails NATO's Baltic Buildup
    Suomi Sycophants: Finnish Foreign Minister Hails US Baltic Build Up Again
    Tags:
    NATO, EU, Baltic Region, Russia, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok