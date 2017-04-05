Liaison Officer to Represent NATO at Moscow Security Conference - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fomin said at a briefing that NATO Military Liaison Mission in Moscow's Col. Antonio Sandri would attend the April 26-27 conference, adding that the official declined the offer to deliver a report.

"We sent an invitation to NATO leadership, particularly to [Chairman of the NATO Military Committee] Gen. Petr Pavel. Unfotuantely, there was no confirmation of his participation," he said.

Fomin added that nearly 80 countries have agreed to attend the Moscow Security Conference on April 26-27, including more than 20 defense ministers.

"A total of more than 700 guests are expected to attend, including about 500 representatives of foreign countries. Representatives from 78 states confirmed their participation, among them more than 20 heads of defense departments," Fomin said.