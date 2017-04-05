Details of Sovcomflot Tanker Construction Expected at St. Petersburg Forum

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Reports last fall suggested that the public joint stock company planned to order nine tankers, some of them to be built at the Zvezda shipyard in Primorsky Territory.

© AP Photo/ U.S. Navy Investments in Russian Energy Sector in Arctic for 20 Years Assessed at $600 Bln

"We are currently discussing these details with Rosneft experts as part of a working group, and we are planning a series of announcements on this issue at the economic forum in St. Petersburg," Frank said at the Gastech forum in Japan.

The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is scheduled to be held on June 1-3 this year.

