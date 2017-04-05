North Korea Missile Reached 117 Mile Altitude - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to South Korean military as quoted by Yonhap, this time North Korea tested its Pukguksong-2 intermediate-range ballistic missile, which was detected by the Aegis Combat System and air early warning radar.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly carried out a ballistic missile launch.

In February, North Korea carried out a successful test of its Pukguksong-2 intermediate-range ballistic missile. The Pukguksong-2 can carry a nuclear payload, and has an estimated operational range of up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles).