Register
23:20 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    An unarmed Minuteman 3 ICBM Launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday, February 8, 2017

    Lockheed Pitches 3D-Printed Parts for Next-Gen ICBMs

    © Stripes.com
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 110 0 0

    The defense giant is hoping to deploy 3D printing technology for some of the parts that go into intercontinental ballistic missiles, such as tubing, bottles, attachments and other structural components.

    Lockheed Martin is competing with Boeing and Northrop Grumman to be the producer of the next generation of ICBMs, which will take the place of the Minuteman IIIs. 

    Additive manufacturing technology is touted as a way to bring costs down for the US military, but officials remain skeptical. The US Air Force is “very risk averse,” and consequently the applicability and functionality of 3D printing for ICBMs is something Lockheed must “prove to the customer,” John Karas of Lockheed Martin said. 

    “We’ll show the benefit of it during the design phase and recurring phase and the operation and sustainment phase,” Karas said on April 3, according to a Defense News report. 

    The way in which metal parts are manufactured impacts the material’s chemical properties, according to DARPA research. If differences between conventional manufacturing and additive manufacturing are not factored into the design process, problems are bound to ensue. 

    DARPA
    © Flickr/ Nelson Pavlosky
    Pentagon’s DARPA Develops Kit Turning Aircraft Into Drones

    However, “Uncertainties in materials and component manufacturing processes are a primary cause of cost escalation,” DARPA researcher Jan Vandenbrande said. The uncertainties are a byproduct of random variation in the manufacturing process, meaning 3D printing could play a huge role in bringing consistency to how ICBM pieces are made. 

    The trio of defense contractors are bidding on the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missile program, a multi-decade deal to gradually phase out aging Minuteman ICBMs. The contract award amounts to a total of $62 billion. A majority of the program’s budget, about $48.5 billion, will go to missile construction, while the remaining funds will upgrade command and control systems and modernize launch control centers.

    It is not entirely clear whether Northrop and Boeing plan to incorporate 3D printing in their designs, too.

    Related:

    Pentagon’s DARPA Tests Underwater Drone Positioning System
    Cosplay in the Surveillance State: DARPA Tests Radiation Detection System
    Light Rider: Airmen 3D-Print World's First Motorcycle From Aluminum Powder
    The Future is Now! A Full List of Organs You Can 3D Print
    It's Alive! Scientists 3D Print Objects From Human Cells
    Tags:
    3D printing, Pentagon, DARPA, US Air Force, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Jan Vandenbrande
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok