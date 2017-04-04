India Clears Purchase of 100 Israeli Barak Missiles for Warships

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Defense Acquisition Council of the Ministry cleared the deal. Sources said procurement will be done under ‘Buy Global' category of Indian defense procurement policy from Rafael Advance Defense Systems Limited of Israel. The ‘Buy Global' category allows outright purchase from manufacturer.

The Barak surface-to-air missile (SAM) can be used to track and shoot down rival subsonic and supersonic missiles, fighter aircraft, maritime patrolling aircraft, helicopters and sea skimming missiles.

On March 22, Indian Navy had successfully conducted the maiden trial firing of the newly-installed Barak-1 SAM system from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya (the former Admiral Gorshkov). During the test carried out in the Arabian Sea, the missile was fired at a live low-flying, high-speed target at a range of 10-12 km.

The Navy has sought global response to procure vertical launch 10 short-range SAM systems and 600 missiles for fitment on board Indian Navy ships and would be utilized for Anti-Missile Defense and engaging other identified air targets. The RFI said the missile system should be adequate to engage targets with speeds of up to Mach 3.