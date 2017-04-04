US, Russia 'on Track' to Meet New START Nuclear Treaty Limits in 2018

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Russia will meet 2018 nuclear warheads limits envisioned under the US-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), US Strategic Command head Gen. John Hyten said in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

"The next key date is 2018, that is when we have to meet the New START limits," Hyten stated. "We are on track to do that as far as we can tell. The Russians are on track to do that."

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty requires the parties to the contract to reduce and limit the number of deployed and non-deployed strategic offensive arms. It stipulates that the parties may agree to extend the treaty for a period of no more than five years.