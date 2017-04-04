US Navy Seeks Live Virtual Training System to Limit Dependency on Target Ranges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy is aiming to develop a digitally based Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) training system for Fleet operations, Naval Air Systems Command head, Vice Admiral Paul Grosklags said in remarks to a military-industry conference in Washington, DC.

“We know that today, for us, to train our operators to the high-end fight we need to do that in a fully integrated Live Virtual Constructive training environment,” Gorsklags said on Monday. “We simply do not have the [test] range extent or the ability to lay down the threat environment sufficiently in any way other than a virtual environment.”

LVC simulates a battlefield or airspace in which live units can be represented along with virtual and constructive simulation units (programmed to appear in a time dependent sequence). These units interact with one another to conduct a coordinated event as though they were physically together on the same ground or in the same air zone.

Use of an LVC means reducing fuel consumption and eliminating constraints posed by the use of a physical test range. Some trainees can be located remotely from the LVC training center.

Gorsklags was speaking at the Navy League’s annual Sea, Air, Space conference in Washington, DC.