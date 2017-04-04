Boeing Wins $42Mln for Cryptography Used in US Combat Survival System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing Defense, Space & Security has received a $42.5 million US Air Force contract to develop more secure codes on systems to locate and rescue downed air crew and help them escape pursuers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“The Boeing Company — Defense, Space & Security [of] Huntington Beach, California has been awarded a $42,573,612… contract for Next Generation Cryptographic Architecture on the Combat Survivor Evader Locator program,” the release stated on Monday.

Under the contract, Boeing will develop and test the cryptographic modernization of the Ultra High Frequency Base Station and the Combat Survivor Evader Locator Interrogator Module, the Defense Department explained.

The company will also “complete technical data package for the Combat Survivor Evader Locator system,” the release added.

Work on the project will be performed at Huntington Beach, California and is expected to be completed by July 5, 2020, according to the release.