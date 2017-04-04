Register
05:08 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This photograph provided by the Israeli Ministry of Defense on Monday Dec. 21, 2015 shows a launch of David's Sling missile defense system. David's Sling is intended to counter medium-range missiles possessed by enemies throughout the region, most notably the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

    ‘Existential Danger’: Israel’s New ‘David’s Sling’ Anti-Missile System Revealed

    © AP Photo/ Ministry of Defense
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 22001

    David’s Sling officially began operational deployment in ceremonies held on Sunday at the Hatzor Airbase.

    "Whoever seeks to hit us will be hit. Whoever threatens our existence places himself in existential danger," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    The system is a joint project between Israel’s Rafael and the US’ Raytheon, and Netanyahu explained the importance of David’s Sling in defending Tel Aviv against missile and rocket threats, saying, "We have pioneering technology here and Israel continues to lead the world in this field." 

    An Israeli tank drives next to Erez Border crossing between the Gaza strip and Southern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2012.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israel Blocks Observers From Entering Gaza to Prevent Abuse Documentation - HRW

    He added, "The David's Sling system joins our previous technological developments such as the Iron Dome and the Arrow systems…Together they will protect Israel, its citizens and its cities," according to Jerusalem Online.

    David’s Sling is the most recent addition to Israel’s four-layered active defense network designed for the interception of long-range rockets and short-range ballistic missiles. Utilizing the same multimission radar Elta Systems developed for Iron Dome, the system helps connect the higher intercepting layers provided by the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems to the lower intercepting Iron Dome. 

    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Promised Land: Israel Defying Trump, UN by Building New Settlements

    The two-stage, maneuverable Stunner missile uses impact to destroy targets, as opposed to the Iron Dome’s Tamir intercepting missile, which is a blast warhead.

    Such a system had to be developed to adequately address the "unstable and indecisive Middle East" situation, according to Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel.

    Last month the system began being delivered to the Israeli Air Force and in the coming months is expected to continue expansion, with future version set to include attack drone and cruise missiles.

    In his remarks, Avigdor Liberman, Israel’s Defense Minister, said the united "intellectual capabilities" of both Israel and the US helped the projects realize its purpose for securing the Middle Eastern nation. 

    Israeli naval soldiers honor guard walks past a poster of a submarine as they wait for the arrival of a new navy submarine Rahav in the military port in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israel Upgrades Its Warships to Brace for Hezbollah Rockets

    He said, "Today we are finally seeing the operationalization of the system; a system that has no substitute and cannot be bought in any place in the world. This is, of course, combined with intellectual capabilities of ours and of our friends in the United States, and because of this combination we are able to answer whomever is trying to harm us," according to Defense News.

    In 2004, the Maine-based Raytheon was chosen to serve as subcontractor over a bid from Boeing by the Israeli Defense Ministry, and at the time was known as the Short-Range Ballistic Missile Defense. This was done to differentiate what would later become David’s Sling with the Israel-US Arrow, which is designed to intercept longer-range missiles.

    Related:

    Netanyahu After Airstrikes in Syria: Israel Prevents Arming of Hezbollah
    Escalation Looming? Israel to Crush Syrian Air Defense if Jets Targeted Again
    Syria Urges UNSC to Condemn Israel Over Attack on Palmyra
    Israel Denies Reports of Second Summoning of Envoy to Russia
    Israel Boycotts Session of UN Human Rights Council
    Tags:
    David's Sling, Israeli Armed Forces, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok