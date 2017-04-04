Register
05:08 GMT +304 April 2017
    U.S. Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG85) arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, Monday July 9, 2007

    US, Allies Hold Naval Drills Amid Nuclear Sub Threats From Pyongyang

    © AP Photo/ Koji Sasahara
    Military & Intelligence
    North Korea accelerating its development of nuclear-armed submarines is giving fits to regional military powers.

    An alliance between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo is seeking ways to ensure an "effective response," should the DPRK make good on its promises to launch a nuclear attack. 

    On Monday, the trio initiated war games to practice thwarting a DPRK submarine. The drills took place near Jeju Island and will last three days.

    In the event that North Korea goes rogue with its nuclear capabilities, Japan’s submarine-hunting helicopter carrier, the Sawagiri, the USS McCampbell, and the South Korean Navy’s Kang Jam Chan warship will be prepared to quash the threat. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    ‘World Should Be Ready’ for North Korea Nuclear Attack on US, Says Defector

    The exercises aimed to "search, detect and track a mock submarine, and exchange relevant information," based on the results of the practice drills,  according to a statement from the South Korean ministry of defense. 

    North Korea is wanton for allies, but recent provocations and missile testing suggest tensions may get worse before they improve. 

    It would mark a tectonic shift in the post-WWII world order if Tokyo initiated a first strike against Pyongyang, but some of its leaders say they are prepared to do just that. 

    The countries participating in the drills may be as important as one that is absent: China. 

    On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said Washington would "act alone" to "solve North Korea" if China refuses to cooperate. The strategic timing here is significant: later this week, the Trump administration will meet with China’s delegation from Beijing, led by President Xi Jinping. 

    "China has great influence over North Korea," Trump pointed out. "And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that it will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone."

    Tags:
war games, nuclear submarine, US Navy, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Japan
      cast235
      AGAIN!!
      Can ANYONE tell me, HOW can you test a nuclear BOMB, without releasing any radiation. Planes went relentlessly. His answer? Have you heard of enclosed tests?
      Perhaps he was inside to see.
      Russia , China spent countless efforts to detect the test.
      Next. FACILITIES and COMPONENTS!!!
      Unless he kidnapped a Russian scientific team, during Gorbachev STUPIDITY days, India got hold of rocketeers . Reason it can go to space.
      Israel grab a few too.
      There never been a realized test.
      Material that needs decades of hid. I mean .
      I think this guy is LYING and a BAD JOKER.

      Actually, this exercises were the ones that started ALL.

      U.S always training on front.

      There is one way. Try inviting him to train!! Maybe the guy will like it so much that end up becoming friendly. Why not?
      I would let him train on safety and rescue. Things that can HELP with civilians.
      Russia could do the same. HIS ISOLATION actually led to this unfortunate situation.
