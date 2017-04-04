99 Pounds: Fort Hood Shooter Proclaims Hunger Strike

Former US Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan resides on death row after shooting and killing 13 people and injuring 31 at Fort Hood, Texas on November 5, 2009. He received premeditated murder charges for each victim and eventually the death sentence in August 2013. Hasan used a semiautomatic weapon and two handguns in the attack.

Calling himself a "Soldier of Allah" (SoA), Hasan explains in a letter obtained by Fox News that he intends to lose weight until he reaches 99 pounds, a size he will maintain in objection to "America's hatred for [Shariah] Laws."

© AP Photo/ Bell County Sheriff's Department Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan in 2015

After getting a poor review at his post in Washington, DC’s Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, the eight-year veteran was transferred to Fort Hood. His issues at Walter Reed reportedly stemmed from his interaction with patients.

His former imam Faizul Khan told the Washington Post at the time that although Hasan was "very devout,” he didn’t detect any extremism in his faith. Khan also noted that Hasan had trouble dating in the mosque "because he had too many conditions."

© AFP 2017/ Massoud HOSSAINI Four Killed in US Military Helicopter Crash in Texas - Fort Hood

Sgt. Kimberly Munley, a civilian officer, ended the 2009 siege by shooting Hasan, leaving him partially paralyzed a result.

Fort Hood commanding general Lt. Gen. Sean B. MacFarland released a statement in late March that the service would not dismiss Hasan until his execution.

He wrote, "In the case of Major Nidal M. Hasan (redacted)… the sentence is approved and, except for that portion of the sentence pertaining to a Dismissal from the Service and being put to death, will be executed."

The shooter will undergo a "very lengthy appellate process — initially via the military appellate courts… then on to the Supreme Court and thereafter through the tangled web of federal courts," according to comments Hasan’s civilian attorney John Galligan made to Fox News.

"The fact that this guy who has no regard for human life still thinks he still has the right to make a statement is tragic," said retired Staff Sgt, Shawn Manning, who was shot six times in the attack.

In 2015, Manning was awarded a Purple Heart award along with 41 other survivors and victims, but he remains stalled in his efforts to collect benefits for the injuries he incurred during the massacre.

"If Major Hasan dies while the mandatory appellate process is pending, the findings and sentence will be set aside," said Galligan, maintaining that his client did not receive a fair trial. "Millions of dollars were wasted on this show trial but as I said repeatedly, he did not receive a fair trial at Fort Hood."