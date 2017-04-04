Register
04 April 2017
    An entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas, near Killeen remains in lock-down following a mass shooting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009

    99 Pounds: Fort Hood Shooter Proclaims Hunger Strike

    © AP Photo/ Jack Plunkett
    Military & Intelligence
    12810

    The Fort Hood shooter wrote a letter from his death row cell at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas proclaiming that he was going on a "99 pound hunger strike," in protest of what he sees as the US’ disrespect of Islam.

    Former US Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan resides on death row after shooting and killing 13 people and injuring 31 at Fort Hood, Texas on November 5, 2009. He received premeditated murder charges for each victim and eventually the death sentence in August 2013. Hasan used a semiautomatic weapon and two handguns in the attack. 

    Calling himself a "Soldier of Allah" (SoA), Hasan explains in a letter obtained by Fox News that he intends to lose weight until he reaches 99 pounds, a size he will maintain in objection to "America's hatred for [Shariah] Laws."

    Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan in 2015
    © AP Photo/ Bell County Sheriff's Department
    Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan in 2015

    After getting a poor review at his post in Washington, DC’s Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, the eight-year veteran was transferred to Fort Hood. His issues at Walter Reed reportedly stemmed from his interaction with patients.

    His former imam Faizul Khan told the Washington Post at the time that although Hasan was "very devout,” he didn’t detect any extremism in his faith. Khan also noted that Hasan had trouble dating in the mosque "because he had too many conditions."

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter
    © AFP 2017/ Massoud HOSSAINI
    Four Killed in US Military Helicopter Crash in Texas - Fort Hood

    Sgt. Kimberly Munley, a civilian officer, ended the 2009 siege by shooting Hasan, leaving him partially paralyzed a result.

    Fort Hood commanding general Lt. Gen. Sean B. MacFarland released a statement in late March that the service would not dismiss Hasan until his execution.

    He wrote, "In the case of Major Nidal M. Hasan (redacted)… the sentence is approved and, except for that portion of the sentence pertaining to a Dismissal from the Service and being put to death, will be executed."

    The shooter will undergo a "very lengthy appellate process — initially via the military appellate courts… then on to the Supreme Court and thereafter through the tangled web of federal courts," according to comments Hasan’s civilian attorney John Galligan made to Fox News. 

    US Purple Heart Medal
    © Flickr/ Pahz
    US Army Says Fort Hood Terror Attack Victims to Receive Military Medals

    "The fact that this guy who has no regard for human life still thinks he still has the right to make a statement is tragic," said retired Staff Sgt, Shawn Manning, who was shot six times in the attack.

    In 2015, Manning was awarded a Purple Heart award along with 41 other survivors and victims, but he remains stalled in his efforts to collect benefits for the injuries he incurred during the massacre.

    "If Major Hasan dies while the mandatory appellate process is pending, the findings and sentence will be set aside," said Galligan, maintaining that his client did not receive a fair trial. "Millions of dollars were wasted on this show trial but as I said repeatedly, he did not receive a fair trial at Fort Hood."

    Tags:
    Extremism, Sharia Law, Terrorism, Shooting, Fort Hood, Fort Leavenworth
      avatar
      michael
      hasan is probably lucky that he is still alive at this stage and wasn't killed at the scene of his crimes.
