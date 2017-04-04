Register
02:05 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, New Mexico. July 16, 1945

    Despite Skyrocketing Costs, StratCom Chief Presses for US Nuke Force Upgrade

    © AP Photo/ File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    48404

    President Donald Trump campaigned as a successful businessman who would be able to manage America’s finances. If the US military gets a blank check for nuclear weapons, though, balancing the budget and reducing America’s national debt will become much more difficult.

    US Air Force General John Hyten testified before Congress that the US needs to upgrade its nuclear arsenal. "Deterrence will always be cheaper than war," he said.

    Hyten claimed that in the past two decades, "we started de-emphasizing nuclear weapons in our arsenal … Did our adversaries de-emphasize? No."

    Hyten’s comments seem to belie the Obama administration’s massive budget outlays that went to making America’s nuclear arsenal more lethal, precise — and tempting for commanders to use — than ever before. 

    Smoke rises from a district police headquarters after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Never-Ending War: Afghanistan Wants More US Troops to Fight Daesh, Taliban

    The US allocates more money to the defense budget than the sum of the next 15 biggest spenders combined. Since the US and Russia agreed to New START, the US has maintained 12 Ohio class submarines carrying 1,090 nuclear warheads total, 400 ICBMs with one warhead each, and 60 warheads that could be dropped from the sky likely within 15 or 30 minutes. 

    It’s important to underscore that official witness testimony before Congress often amounts to creating new narratives totally at odds with reality. It simply is not the case that the US has conducted any sort of “de-emphasizing” of the nuclear stockpile. 

    For instance, in January, the Pentagon approved a $125 billion expansion for next-generation nuclear-equipped submarines. 

    The Obama administration spent billions of dollars modernizing and refurbishing Cold War era nukes to extend their useful life, building new strategic delivery systems and building new production facilities, Sputnik reported

    Further, the new defense budget proposed by the Trump administration would scrap sequestration while moving budget resources from the State Department, National Institutes of Health, and National Endowment of the arts to finance a $54 billion increase in the Defense Department’s budget. 

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639 Billion

    Hyten claimed that “we should be able to build it for an affordable price,” but that estimates vary from $300 billion to $1 trillion. The CBO, for example, estimated in 2015 that Washington would pay $348 billion from 2015 to 2024 on new nuclear projects. 

    Meanwhile, the Trump administration has not proposed so much as a plan for cutting down the $20 trillion in outstanding debt obligations. Some budget analysts argue that spending more on the military in 2017 means that taxes ultimately paying for government programs will be deferred and passed onto future generations. 

    Related:

    North Korea May Be 'in Final Stages' of Preparations for Another Nuke Test
    Eyes on North Korea as Another Nuke Test Expected Soon
    Pyongyang Blasts US B1-B Nuke Bombers Taking Part in South Korea War Games
    Obama Pardons US General Who Leaked Secrets on Cyber Attack of Iran Nuke Program
    Russia, US Should Uphold Existing Nuke-Cutting Treaty - Deputy Defense Minister
    Tags:
    new start, nuke, Donald Trump, John Hyten, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok