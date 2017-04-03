Register
23:04 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This photo reviewed by the US military and made during an escorted visit shows a US naval medic explaining the feeding chair procedures at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014.

    Damaging Proof: US Appeals Court Will Not Release Gitmo Torture Videos

    © AFP 2017/ Mladen Antonov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    160 0 0

    Citing “compelling security interests,” a circuit court judge in Washington DC has blocked the release of graphic video documenting force-feeding procedures visited upon hunger-striking prisoners at the notorious Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility, on the island of Cuba.

    Claiming that First Amendment rights are trumped by the need to prevent damaging proof of torture practices from being made public, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit Court denied a request from the Associated Press and 15 other news organizations for the release of the videos.

    Guard tower at dawn at Camp Delta the military prison at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay Cuba
    © East News/ Tech. Sgt. Michael R. Holzworth
    US Rights Group Urges Trump to Prioritize Closing Guantanamo Bay Center

    "The government's interest in ensuring safe and secure military operations clearly overcomes any qualified First Amendment right of access," said DC Judge A. Raymond Randolph, according to Military.com.

    In doing so, Randolph overturned an earlier federal district judge's ruling that allowed the release of the videos, including those showing former Gitmo prisoner Abu Wa'el Dhiab restrained and force-fed with a tube during a hunger strike.

    A native of Syria, Dhiab was imprisoned at Gitmo for 12 years until his release in 2014. He was accepted by Uruguay, along with five other detainees who, during the last four years of their imprisonment, had engaged in a hunger strike protesting their confinement.

    Seeking to provide the American public with evidence of how political prisoners are tortured in the US, the media outlets were rebuffed by Randolph, who stated that the evidence "would likely impair national security," and supply "terrorist elements with propaganda to fuel their continued global hostilities against the United States."

    Related:

    Instances of Kiev Carrying Out Torture in Donbass Should Be Condemned - Moscow
    UN Blames Ankara for Mass Killings, Torture and Destruction in Kurdish Areas
    Is Torture Effective and Can It Be Justified?
    Tags:
    US torture program, Torture Program, torture, torture, hunger-strike, US District Court, US Federal Court, Washington DC, Syria, United States, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Let the world see the truth of what the terrorist American government stands for.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok